Met Gala is here, and so are the memes that will leave you in splits

The highly-anticipated Met Gala is here, and fashion enthusiasts from around the world have their eyes set on this year's outfits. Dubbed one of the biggest nights in the fashion industry, the 2023 theme for this ball is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,' which aims to pay homage to the fashion icon. Just like every year, several celebrities took over the white carpet with extravagant outfits, unique makeup looks, stunning jewellery, and whatnot! However, just like every year, many netizens have also shared memes from this grand night. Here we bring you some of the funniest memes from the night. Chances are, these posts will leave you rolling on the floor with laughter.

Check out a few memes below:

Several people shared Met Gala memes on Twitter.(Twitter/@jennaxlyn)

Here is a reaction by Kristen Stewart that has amused people.

Many people shared that they have been active on Twitter just to see Met Gala memes

Someone compared Lil Nas X's outfit to a silver-coloured troll.

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang were seen wearing the same outfits in different colours at the ball. So this Twitter user compared their outfits to the blue and gold dress that went viral in 2015.

Some people were stunned to see Jared Leto dressed in a white cat suit.

A user even compared the white carpet at the Met Gala to toothpaste.

And finally, just like every year, the Jason Derulo meme is back.

While the memes grace Twitter every year, many people also cannot stop talking about several looks that have made a statement this year. Which outfit have you liked the most this year?