Met Gala looks get meme makeover, including a few food-related ones

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:50 PM IST
On Monday night, the Met Gala returned with a fashionable bang and so did the memes on Twitter. Celebrities from different walks of life showcased amazing outfits that left people in awe. Also, some of them became inspirations for rib-tickling memes. The fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute was previously cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

From Rihanna to Billie Ellish to rapper Lil Nas X to Kim Kardashian, the looks of these celebrities and some others went viral and also became the source for hilarious Twitter posts. Many brands joined in too to share their reactions in the form of memes too. Just like this food-related post by Zomato.

Swiggy found an answer to what one’s bank account may say to their midnight cravings:

Here is a tweet of Dominoz India that may seem relatable too:

Here are some other memes:

Which of the Met Gala memes you like the most?

 

