Metallica fans ‘cause’ small earthquake at Virginia Tech with synchronised jumping: ‘Yeah, we all did that’

An electrifying performance by Metallica at Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium prompted a minor seismic event, according to a report by Fox Weather. It happened when the band played their iconic song Enter Sandman, leading the audience to jump and cheer in sync. Metallica performing Enter Sandman at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium. (Facebook/Virginia Tech Athletics)

According to the outlet, the ground tremors generated during the concert were recorded by the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory (VTSO). VTSO Director Martin Chapman told the outlet that ground motion generated by the audience at the concert was registered in their seismograph.

Virginia Tech Athletics took to Facebook to share multiple posts about the small earthquake. In one of the shares, it wrote, “Thanks for jumping with us, Metallica! Come back anytime.” The share was accompanied by a video that captured the crowd jumping and cheering during Metallica’s performance.

Many social media users reacted to the video, with one saying, “Yeah, we all did that”. Others present at the concert also shared their experiences in the comments section.

The outlet reported that the seismic activity, dubbed the “Metallica Quake,” took social media by storm but didn’t pose any danger. The quake was “too minor to register on the Richter scale or be assigned a rating.”

"The magnitude would have been less than 1.0," Chapman told the outlet, adding, "Too small to be felt even a mile away."

“It just depends on how many people are in the stadium at the time, of how big the signal will be,” Chapman told ABC 13 News. He continued, “What we recorded last night is a lot bigger than what we see at a football game, so Metallica really got the crowd rocking there.”

More about the seismic activity:

Chapman further said, “An earthquake has got about the same amplitude as the crowd noise from 'Enter Sandman,' but it's brief. It's concentrated.”

"The energy that goes into the ground for the crowd noise is spread out in time, so if you add all that up, if you integrated it over time, you would come out with a signal coming from Lane Stadium that would be approximately a magnitude one or two earthquake, but they're very different kinds of signals,” he added.