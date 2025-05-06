Pakistani fan waits outside New York hotel for Shah Rukh Khan before Met Gala: 'My entire dil, King Khan'

A Pakistani content creator captured hearts online after a video of herself waiting excitedly outside a New York hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as he headed to the Met Gala 2025. Sehrish, a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, filmed her experience waiting for him outside a New York hotel(Instagram/sehrish.eats)

Sehrish, a New York-based food content creator with Pakistani roots, said seeing King Khan was a childhood dream as a lifelong fan of his movies. "Come with me to find Shah Rukh Khan in NYC," she said in the video.

She filmed herself walking to the actor's hotel near New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art and joined a crowd of fans waiting out the building to catch a glimpse of SRK and other Bollywood actors as they left for fashion's most-awaited night.

She spotted actor Sidharth Malhotra and said she had high hopes of being able to spot Shah Rukh Khan too. Her video showed a red carpet laid out for the stars. Indian designer Sabyasachi, who designed Shah Rukh Khan's outfit for his Met Gala debut was the first to walk out, raising her hopes of meeting the star.

"Love of my life, light of my life, my entire dil -- King Khan," she wrote, as the superstar finally walked out of the hotel and was instantly swarmed by the fans.

Check out her video here:

"I found him, he looked so good! My inner child is so happy," she wrote in the caption of the video which quickly gained 2.7 million views with many SRK fans joining in to congratulate Sehrish. "Girl how did y'all know what hotel he was at? I'm glad you got to see him!," asked one fan.

Even Netflix India joined in with a filmy comment. "Har pal har ghadi har waqt mere naina mere SRK ko doondhte hai," it said.

SRK's Met Gala debut

A viral video showed Shah Rukh Khan introducing himself to the foreign press on the Met Gala red carpet. “I am Shah Rukh,” he said to journalists and introduced designer Sabyasachi Mukherji, who created his look for the night.

The Bollywood superstar said that he was nervous attending the event and was doing it all for his kids. He wore a black suit with layered necklaces and carried a cane with a tiger head on top.