Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mexican rapper gets gold chain hooks implanted into scalp. Shares pics, videos
trending

Mexican rapper gets gold chain hooks implanted into scalp. Shares pics, videos

Mexican rapper Dan Sur shared several videos and images on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 06:28 PM IST
The image shows Mexican rapper Dan Sur in his new ‘hairstyle.’(Instagram/@dansurig)

A series of posts shared by Mexican rapper Dan Sur about his new look on his personal Instagram page have created a lot of stir online. The pictures and videos show him rocking an assortment of gold chain hooks as “hair”.

The 23-year-old got the chain hooks surgically implanted into his scalp as he wanted to “do something different,” reports Metro. He underwent the surgery back in April and since then his Instagram page has been filled with images and videos of him showing his “golden hair” to his followers.

Here’s a post where he is showing off his new ‘hairstyle’ while eating pizza:

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at some other posts shared by the rapper:

‘The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,’ Dan said in one of his videos, reports Metro.

What are your thoughts on the videos and the images shared by the rapper?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neeraj Chopra takes parents on their first flight, posts pics. Tweet goes viral

Grandpa steals forbidden snacks from kitchen in hilarious videos

Gordon Ramsay reacts to video showcasing ‘lava’ being poured over hot dog. Watch

73-year-old man smoothly skateboards, video wows netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP