Mic thrown by Cardi B during concert is on auction for 82,00,000

The microphone that Cardi B recently threw at a concertgoer in Las Vegas is currently being auctioned on eBay. Cardi had hurled a mic at one of the concertgoers after she threw a drink at the singer while performing.

What is shown in the ebay listing of the mic hurled by Cardi B?

Cardi B, in orange dress on stage, during her Las Vegas show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mic is listed as “Shure Axient digital Mic Cardi B threw at a person.” It has been put up on auction by Scott Fisher, the owner of The Wave, an audio company that provides audio support to some of the major nightclubs in Las Vegas.

In the description of the product provided on eBay, Fisher wrote, "This is the Shure microphone shown in all the viral videos that Cardi B threw at a person in the crown at Drais Beach Club on July 29th, 2023. There are literally tons of links to videos all over the internet. You can see in the videos the white tape across the bottom."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further added, " We provided more than one microphone for this particular show and verified with the in-house crew which one was specifically used by Cardi for the show. It was pretty easy to identify though as her mic was marked 'main'. This is the mic that has been seen all over the country flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid."

Fisher also plans to donate the profits from this sale to two charities in Las Vegas.

The current bid for the mic stands at $99,300. (approximately. ₹82,00,000)

Take a look at the eBay listing of the mic that Cardi B threw at a concertgoer here:

eBay listing of the mic that Cardi B hurled at a concertgoer. (eBay)

What has the police said about this incident?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

US police have said that they have launched a battery investigation after rapper Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan who had tossed a drink at her.

A woman contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday to report a battery, according to news agency AFP. "According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage," said the police in a statement.