Cardi B could face battery charges for hurling mic at fan during Las Vegas show

Days after rapper Cardi B hurled a mic at a member of her audience for throwing a drink at her, US police has said that they had begun a battery investigation. Several videos on social media platforms show Cardi B performing near the front of a stage in Las Vegas when someone splashed a drink on her. (Also Read | Cardi B hurls her mic at fan who threw drink at her during concert) Cardi B, in orange dress on stage, during her Las Vegas show.

What happened at Cardi B's concert

As she sang, someone from the crowd, apparently a woman, threw liquid from her cup in the rapper's direction. Visibly shocked but only for a second, Cardi B hurled her microphone at the person while mouthing cuss words. Members of her security team jumped into the audience to intervene. Some videos also appear to show the mic making contact with a different member of the audience as per a report.

What the police has said

According to news agency AFP, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said that a woman had contacted them to report a battery. "According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage." The police statement did not mention Cardi B by name, but the date and location accord with her show.

Artists getting stuff thrown at them

This isn't the first time that members of the audience threw stuff at artists performing on stage. In June a man threw a phone at Bebe Rexha during a concert in New York, landing the singer in hospital. The same month an audience member threw a bag purportedly containing the ashes of their mother at the stage while singer Pink was performing in London.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet thrown at her by a fan. A phone was also flung at Drake’s arm during the opening night of his It’s All a Blur Tour. Lil Nas X had sex toys thrown at him during a show. In June, Ava Max was hit in the eye by a concert attendee after they rushed onto the stage.

Last year Harry Styles good-naturedly paused a New York concert after someone threw a chicken nugget in his direction. In December last year, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose pledged to stop throwing his microphone into the audience at the end of a show after a fan was reportedly hurt in Australia.

