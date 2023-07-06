Cardi B rants against American paparazzi in Paris, ‘they make us look all…, but you make us look good’

She also gave an adorable expression to the type of pictures the American paparazzi take of her and other celebrities. To which there have been wholesome comments taken onto social media for the same. Cardi B(Getty Images)

Cardi B has previously been part of some ugly encounters with the paparazzi, and she most certainly isn't the first one to come out and speak about them. She also came out to say, They want to take pictures of celebrities making them look bad so people can make fun of them and boost their confidence down.

In a video that went viral previously showcasing Cardi-B heading out of her hotel, she says to the paparazzi, 'Don't put my father on TV; maybe people are trying to hurt him, and he doesn't have security.' This was a heartfelt moment for her fans. It could also be the potential reason why her hatred and resentment towards the paparazzi may have begun.

It isn't something new for the American audience to see clips of celebrities frequently getting into conflicts with the paparazzi. Certain times it does seem overwhelming to hold someone of such influence accountable for something, and certain times it's just for the clout.

It all does come down to giving people what they want, and it does get inevitable to avoid all the attention once a star-like status is attained. Does this make Cardi B's life in her country easier? Could there be a bigger picture to this and a possible rumour for Cardi to move down to France?

