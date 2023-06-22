Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' sneakers sold at a whopping $1.38 million

On the 25th anniversary of Michael Jordan's iconic game-winning shot in the 1998 NBA Finals, the sneakers he famously wore during the Flu Game fetched a staggering sum of $1.38 million at auction. Michael scored an incredible 38 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter and the thrilling go-ahead three-pointer with 25 seconds remaining, in addition to grabbing 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in the game. He accomplished this feat while barely able to stand due to food poisoning.

Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' sneakers sold.(Goldin)

After the game ended, Michael Jordan signed his sneakers and gave them to Preston Truman, a ball boy for the Utah Jazz. Truman had earned Jordan's favor by regularly bringing him applesauce before games. As a gesture of appreciation, Jordan graciously gifted his signed sneakers to Truman. The trainers remained in Truman's ownership for 15 years before he submitted them to Grey Flannel Auctions in 2013 for sale, according to Goldin.

Take a look at Michael Jordan's signed shoes here:

Michael Jordan's signed shoes at auction. (Goldin.)

Earlier, at a Sotheby's auction, a pair of Michael Jordan's shoes was sold for $2.2 million. The Air Jordan 13 trainers he wore during The Last Dance in the 1998 NBA Finals were among those up for auction. Due to their black and red color scheme, which Jordan favored for most of his career, the sneakers that were sold are known as Bred.