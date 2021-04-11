Home / Trending / Michelle Obama shares picture of her dogs with this sweet caption
Michelle Obama took to Instagram to shared a picture showcasing the two dog Bo and Sunny.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Michelle Obama's post on Bo and Sunny has prompted people to share love-filled comments.(Instagram/@michelleobama)

Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share a cute picture of the two super adorable dogs of the Obama family, Bo and Sunny. There is a possibility that her post will leave you with a big smile on your face and a warm feeling in your heart.

Obama shared the post to celebrate National Pet Day. This is a day celebrated every year on April 11 and is dedicated to the pets.

“Happy #NationalPetDay to these two bundles of joy! Thanks for always making my day a little brighter – and for the endless cuddles,” Obama wrote while sharing the picture.

Since being posted a little over three hours ago, the share has gathered more than 2.8 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t stop commenting about the cuteness of the pooches.

“Big floofs,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awe, look at the babies,” shared another. “Gosh, I want to just snuggle them!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on Michelle Obama’s National Pet Day post?

