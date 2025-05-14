Microsoft AI director laid off in bloodbath triggered by AI push: ‘Asked to stop work immediately’

In what is considered Microsoft's largest round of layoffs since 2023, the company decided to fire 6,000 employees, which makes up about 3% of its workforce. A director of AI who has been impacted has taken to X to share about the “bittersweet news”. In her post, she recalled that the employees who were fired were “asked to stop work immediately”. Gabriela de Queiroz who worked as director or AI in Microsoft. (X/@gdequeiroz)

“Bittersweet news to share: I was impacted by Microsoft’s latest round of layoffs,” Gabriela de Queiroz wrote. Her LinkedIn bio says she joined Microsoft in 2022 as a “Principal Cloud Advocate” and worked for eight months before assuming the “Director of AI - Microsoft for Startups” role in 2023.

In a post on the same thread, Queiroz explained that she is sad to see “so many talented people I’ve had the honor of working with being let go.” She added, “These are people who cared deeply, went above and beyond, and truly made a difference.”

How was she fired from Microsoft?

“We were asked to stop work immediately and set an out-of-office. But I chose to stay a little longer—showing up for meetings, saying goodbye, wrapping up what I could. That felt right to me,” she wrote.

She continued, “I’m an optimist at heart. That hasn’t changed. My smile, my gratitude, my belief that each day is a gift—that’s all still here.”

She concluded her post with a message for those who were affected by the layoffs: “To those also affected—you’re not alone. We are at least 6,000.”

Take a look at the post here:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Sorry to hear this, but I know something even better is ahead. You’re made for big things!” Another joined, “I’m sorry. I wasn’t impacted, but I lost many close people I’ve worked with for years. It was a rough day for sure. I wish you the best.”

A third commented, “Seems like a lot of old timers are impacted.” A fourth wrote, “If the Director of AI at Msft can get laid off, then nobody’s safe in today’s market.”

“We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a Microsoft spokesperson said, reported CNBC.

As per the outlet, by the end of June 2024, the company had 228,000 employees worldwide.