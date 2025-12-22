Microsoft warns H-1B employees to avoid travel amid rescheduling chaos in India

Microsoft has joined Google, Apple and other tech companies in warning certain visa-holding employees to avoid international travel. This advisory comes after thousands of H-1B visa holders who came to India for visa stamping got stuck in the country as their physical interviews were rescheduled. Companies like Microsoft and Google are warning H-1B employees to avoid international travel (REUTERS)

The United States of America’s new social media vetting policy has led to delays of up to 12 months for visa stamping appointments at embassies. This disruption in H-1B renewal process has translated into thousands of visa holders potentially being refused reentry to the States after international travel.

Amid the H-1B rescheduling chaos, companies like Google and Microsoft have warned their visa employees to avoid travelling outside the US.

Microsoft’s advisory to H-1B employees

Microsoft has warned certain categories of visa-holding employees to avoid travelling outside the US, citing delays in renewal process.

Microsoft’s memo to employees, accessed by Business Insider, was sent by Jack Chen, the company’s associate general counsel for immigration.

“As shared yesterday, some U.S. consulates are rescheduling existing H-1B/H-4 visa appointments and pushing dates out by several months,” the memo read. It said that rescheduling notifications are primarily coming from US consulates in Chennai and Hyderabad.

“Rescheduling notifications are concentrated in Chennai and Hyderabad, with some unverified reports from other consulates. New dates are as far out as June 2026,” it said.

Microsoft said that it is “highly unlikely” that emergency appointments will be granted to those who have already travelled to their home countries for visa stamps and had their appointments rescheduled.

“Return before visa expires”

Microsoft warned employees who are outside the US that those needing a new H-1B visa stamp may face long delays if their visa appointments have been rescheduled by several months. The company said it will contact affected staff but asked them to report their situation as instructed.

Employees with a currently valid visa stamp in the correct work-authorised category were advised to return to the US before the visa expires.

“Your H-1B visa appointment was rescheduled BUT you still have some validity left on your current visa stamp: If your visa is for the proper work-authorized category, return before your current visa expires,” the memo read.

Change your travel plans, says Microsoft

Employees still in the US but planning to travel outside the country were strongly advised to reconsider their travel plans.

Microsoft cautioned against international travel if a new visa stamp is required for re-entry and the visa appointment has been delayed. The company noted that employees would be unable to return until a new visa is issued, and their ability to work remotely for US roles during that period could be limited.

“You have upcoming travel + will need a new visa to return + your H-1B visa appointment was rescheduled months later: You should strongly consider changing your travel plans. You cannot return until your new visa stamp is issued, and it's highly unlikely that the appointment can be moved earlier,” the memo said.

“You have upcoming travel + will need a new visa to return BUT your H-1B visa appointment has not been rescheduled: There is risk your appointment could be moved during your trip and result in you being stuck abroad. Factor this into your decision,” it added.