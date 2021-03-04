Home / Trending / Milind Soman’s post about centenarian athlete Man Kaur is inspiring many
Milind Soman’s post about centenarian athlete Man Kaur is inspiring many

"Man Kaur, mascot of Pinkathon and world champion athlete, started running at the age of 93. Yesterday she celebrated her 105th birthday! And still running," wrote Milind Soman on Instagram.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman with athlete Man Kaur. (Instagram/Milind Soman)

Centenarian athlete Man Kaur has been a source of inspiration for many. Kaur, who began running at 93, and continues to do so has set an example for many. She recently celebrated her 105th birthday and was mentioned in a special post.

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shared a special birthday post dedicated to Kaur. His share has won over many and will likely leave you feeling motivated as well.

“Some people say active life is over at 45 and they can't do this or can't do that. Man Kaur, mascot of Pinkathon and world champion athlete, started running at the age of 93. Yesterday she celebrated her 105th birthday! And still running. What does that tell you?” he wrote as a caption for his share. He also used the hashtag #inspire.

The post is complete with an adorable selfie of Kaur with Soman. The post also comprises a video that shows them running together.

Shared on March 2, the post has collected over 45,000 likes and lots of comments from impressed netizens.

“That age is just a number,” posted an Instagram user as a reply to the question posted by Soman. “It tells us that traditional understanding shouldn't brainwash us to think we are incapable of something. We need to challenge accepted notions and see for ourselves what really works out! Kudos to her for achieving this feat and sustaining it. Truly inspiring!” added another.

“Love it! If that’s not inspiring, then I don’t know what is!” commented a third. “That’s amazing! Inspiration to all,” posted a fourth.

What do you think of the share?

