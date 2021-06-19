Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Milkha Singh: 'The Flying Sikh' dies aged 91, people tweet tributes
Milkha Singh: ‘The Flying Sikh’ dies aged 91, people tweet tributes

Milkha Singh, lovingly called "the Flying Sikh", won four Asian gold medals and also finished fourth in the 400m final at the Rome Olympics in 1960.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Milkha Singh, who was known as “The Flying Sikh”, never lost the crown of being independent India’s greatest track athlete.(HT_PRINT)

Milkha Singh, the legendary Indian sprinter, has died at the age of 91 late on Friday, June 19, due to post Covid-19 complications. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR), Chandigarh.

Lovingly called "the Flying Sikh", he won four Asian gold medals. He also finished fourth in the 400m final at the Rome Olympics in 1960.

Different social media platforms, especially Twitter, are flooded with tributes mourning his death. The hasgtag #MilkhaSingh is also trending on Twitter as people are sharing different posts using his name.

From expressing their sadness at his demise to remembering the famous sayings by the legendary athlete, people are sharing different posts to pay their tributes and showcase respect.

“India has lost a gem #MilkhaSingh. His legacy will live on for generations to come. RIP Milkha Singh,” wrote a Twitter user along with this image:

Several others too shared the same image with heartfelt messages:

Here’s what some other tweeple shared to show their respect:

Tribute for Milkha Singh by a netizen (Twitter)
Tribute for Milkha Singh, 'the Flying Sikh', by an user of Twitter. (Twitter)
A tribute for Milkha Singh by Twitter user. (Twitter)
Tribute to Milkha Singh paid by a Twitter user. (Twitter)

His life story was turned into a Bollywood film in 2013 named Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

