Mimicry artist enacts Alia Bhatt's 'My marriage' sequence from Koffee with Karan. Watch

When you hear the words Alia Bhatt and mimicry, the first name that will come to your mind definitely has to be that of the mimicry artist named Chandni. With her spot-on impressions of actor Alia Bhatt, Chandni often keeps going viral all over social media, especially on Instagram. Recently, she has taken to her Instagram page to post a video that has her mimicking actor Alia Bhatt on the latest season of Koffee with Karan. Chandni has over 85,000 followers on her Instagram page where she regularly uploads videos of herself mimicking Alia Bhatt, among other things.

This particular video shows her re-enacting a particular segment from Koffee With Karan season 7 that airs every Thursday at 7 pm on Disney+ Hotstar. “The Day @karanjohar will get married …Oh, my marriage?” reads the caption to this video. And if you have watched Alia Bhatt on the latest season of Koffee with Karan, you will have no problem understanding exactly which segment we are talking about. This episode also had actor Ranveer Singh in it.

Even if not, take a look at the video and enjoy the mimicry:

Shared on Instagram just four hours ago, this video has already received over 5,000 likes on it. It has also received various appreciative comments.

One comment on Instagram reads, "You are more Alia than Alia herself!" "This was the favourite part of the show and now the favourite video of @chandnimimic," another user adds. A third reply says, "Daya Bhabi's soul entered Alia's body." This was a reference to the long-running Indian comedy series named Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.