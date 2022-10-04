Minecraft YouTuber Dream reveals face after streaming anonymously for years, video goes viral

After eight years of streaming anonymously on YouTube, Minecraft gamer Dream finally revealed his identity to his followers. And as expected, his face reveal video went viral, so much so that it started trending on YouTube. For the unversed, Dream is a YouTuber who uses his voice in streams and makes public appearances with a smiley face mask.

"Hi, I'm Dream," read the caption accompanying the video on YouTube. The video shows Dream getting both nervous and excited before he finally reveals his face. "Hi, it feels so awkward talking to the camera for the first time. Hi, my name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online. You may have heard of me, may have not, maybe you clicked on this video just out of pure curiosity and you don't care who I am. But now you have seen my face, obviously, you know who I am," says Dream in the face reveal video uploaded on YouTube.

He further added, "People have been trying to leak my face, trying to find out what I look like. There's too many, it's a little bit too much." A text insert at the end of the video reads, "Love you all. This experience has been so surreal. My life has and never will be the same. I owe you all everything and will do my best to always give it to you and give it back to the world." Watch the video below:

The video was uploaded a day ago on YouTube and is trending at number 14 on YouTube. The video has so far accumulated more than 26 million views, 2.8 million likes and lakhs of comments.

"Everyone talking about how he finally revealed his face, but the fact that he was able to hide his face from the world for so long is really impressive!" posted an individual. "He might regret this after he gets recognized for stepping outside for 1 millisecond," wrote another. "Two years I've been around in this fandom, and I got to see your face. I seriously still couldn't process this but let me tell you, I am so happy. I can't wait for a new era to begin," commented a third.

After uploading the face reveal video, Dream also shared two photos on Twitter with the caption, "Guess who." In the first photo, he can be seen posing with his friends, while in another, he is posing against a backdrop with a youtube play button with Dream written below it. Take a look at the tweet shared by Dream below:

The tweet, since being shared, has raked up 8.8 lakh likes, 1.3 lakh retweets and 54,000 comments. "Now that you got that out the way, come be in some videos!!" posted an American YouTuber who goes by MrBeast. "So nice to see the world record in the background," remarked another YouTuber Jack Messy Welsh. "Why didnt you post the one where you actually kissed me?" commented a third YouTuber GeorgeNotFound.