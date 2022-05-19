Mirror image or sync level pro: This cat video may leave you confused and amused

You may have heard or even used the term copycat at some point. Well, this video represents the term perfectly. Shared on Reddit, this video is likely going to confuse you at first, then bring about a sudden realisation as to what’s happening in it and eventually leave you thoroughly entertained and impressed.

All of 31 seconds long, the video shows a cat moving its paws in a rhythmic motion in front of what at first appears to be mirror. However, soon it becomes clear that there is no mirror in front of the cat. In fact, what you believe is a reflection of the cat is actually another cat mimicking the first’s cat’s movements identically.

“When you realize it’s not a mirror,” reads the caption shared along with the video. Watch the video and see how long it takes you to realise it’s actually two copy cats.

Watch the video below:

Within 10 hours of being shared, the video has collected over 19,000 upvotes on Reddit - and still counting. People have left a whole lot of comments about the scene captured in the video.

“I took a theater improv class and they made us do these exercise. We couldn’t go as fast as these cats though,” posted an individual. “They sync pretty well,” reacted another. “I didn’t read the title, just watched the video till I was like what, wait a min that’s not a reflection?” commented a third. “I’m still not convinced it’s not a mirror,” wrote a fourth.

