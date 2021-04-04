Home / Trending / ‘Mirror, mirror on the wall’: Horse gets bamboozled after looking at reflection
‘Mirror, mirror on the wall’: Horse gets bamboozled after looking at reflection

As the clip goes on, the horse keeps looking at its reflection from different angles and then exits the enclosure.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 10:40 PM IST
The image shows the horse looking at the mirror.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)

There are several videos that leaves one laughing a bit too hard. This clip featuring a horse is a precious addition to that category. Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the video is definitely a hilarious and entertaining watch.

The video starts with a horse staring intensely at a mirror. As the clip goes on, the animal keeps looking at its reflection from different angles and then exits the enclosure.

Whether it was giving itself a pep talk or just admiring its shiny mane, we’ll never know.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April4, the clip has garnered over 25,500 views and still counting. People found the clip to be hilarious. While some shared funny assumptions of what the animal may be thinking, others came up with some amusing puns.

What are your thoughts on this video?

