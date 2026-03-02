Miss India runner-up Manya Singh shares update from Dubai amid crisis as authorities step in: ‘Last night was difficult’
Miss India runner-up Manya Singh shared an update after hearing blasts while stranded in Dubai.
As escalating regional tensions triggered explosions, airspace restrictions and widespread flight suspensions across parts of the United Arab Emirates, several international travellers were left stranded in Dubai. Among them was Miss India 2020 Runner up Manya Singh, who took to Instagram to share an update.
Sharing a video from her hotel, Singh described the tense atmosphere around her. In the clip, she said, “Hi guys, so update, everything seems yesterday, the situation is slightly normal. People are around. Yeah, last night it was difficult because I could hear the blasts and today also at 9 o'clock I was able to hear the blasts around my hotel. And it was scary for me because I am on 65th floor and in the city as you can see. But for now, airline has not said anything, but hotel has informed that there is evacuation going on. Dubai airport is shut, Abu Dhabi airport is also shut, but there are a few flights which they are arranging for the respective countries. So now we have to check out from here and the transport vehicles are down. We have to take that vehicle and I have no idea where they are going to take us. So let's hope for the best.”
She indicated that while the situation appeared relatively calmer during the day, uncertainty continued as airlines had yet to issue clear instructions. Hotel authorities informed guests about an ongoing evacuation process, reportedly under government directives. Her video quickly gained traction online, with many expressing concern and urging her to stay safe.
Watch the clip here:
Missile barrage and strikes escalate regional conflict
The developments came days after Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones targeting Dubai in retaliation for strikes by the United States and Israel that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Over the weekend, flames engulfed parts of Fairmont The Palm after debris from an aerial strike struck the luxury property in the Palm Jumeirah district. Authorities confirmed that four people sustained injuries in the incident.
Smoke was also seen rising near Dubai International Airport, widely regarded as the world’s busiest international hub. Flights have been suspended until further notice, leaving thousands of passengers scrambling for updates. In Abu Dhabi, explosions were reported near the airport, where one person was killed and seven others were injured.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More