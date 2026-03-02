Miss India runner-up Manya Singh shares update from Dubai amid crisis as authorities step in: ‘Last night was difficult’

As escalating regional tensions triggered explosions, airspace restrictions and widespread flight suspensions across parts of the United Arab Emirates, several international travellers were left stranded in Dubai. Among them was Miss India 2020 Runner up Manya Singh, who took to Instagram to share an update. Miss India runner-up Manya Singh gave an update from Dubai hotel. (Instagram/manyasingh993)

Sharing a video from her hotel, Singh described the tense atmosphere around her. In the clip, she said, “Hi guys, so update, everything seems yesterday, the situation is slightly normal. People are around. Yeah, last night it was difficult because I could hear the blasts and today also at 9 o'clock I was able to hear the blasts around my hotel. And it was scary for me because I am on 65th floor and in the city as you can see. But for now, airline has not said anything, but hotel has informed that there is evacuation going on. Dubai airport is shut, Abu Dhabi airport is also shut, but there are a few flights which they are arranging for the respective countries. So now we have to check out from here and the transport vehicles are down. We have to take that vehicle and I have no idea where they are going to take us. So let's hope for the best.”

She indicated that while the situation appeared relatively calmer during the day, uncertainty continued as airlines had yet to issue clear instructions. Hotel authorities informed guests about an ongoing evacuation process, reportedly under government directives. Her video quickly gained traction online, with many expressing concern and urging her to stay safe.

