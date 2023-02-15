Missing dog Ralph gets reunited with his human after a 161-km taxi ride

A happy story of a missing dog named Ralph who was reunited with his pet parent after an hours-long online campaign has curled up people’s lips into a smile. According to a report by BBC, the dog went out on a walk with his owner Georgia Crewe at 5 am but ran off while she chatted with another dog’s parent. The dog then lost its way and got into a cab that was going to Manchester Airport.

Remembering the details of the incident, Crewe told BBC, “A taxi had pulled up to pick up a family who were heading on their holidays. It was cold, and Ralph just jumped into the cab.”

When the cab driver spotted the pooch inside the taxi, he looked for the details but could not find any on Ralph’s collar. He then decided to drop off the passengers first and find his owner later. After his ride, the driver took Ralph home and started searching for his owner, reported BBC.

All this while, the dog’s owner posted about her missing dog on Facebook and appealed for help. According to Manchester Evening News, Crewe received a call from a friend of the driver who saw the social media post, and Ralph was reunited with her at 10 am the same day.

The owner has now decided to place a collar around Ralph’s neck, having a geolocation tag, a flashing light and an ID disc, in case he goes on similar adventures in the future.

“My dog Ralph has been missing for an hour at Gresford Quarry. If you find him please call this number -+44 7710 595270 Ben sheibani. I’m at work now so I can’t help but find him. He’s very friendly and it’s not like him to run off. Thanks in advance,” wrote Facebook user Georgia Crewe while sharing a picture on the meta-owned platform.

Take a look at the Facebook post below:

A screengrab of Georgia Crewe’s Facebook post. (Facebook/@georgia.crewe)

After the dog was found, Crewe dropped a comment on their post and wrote, “He’s been found thank you! He ended up in a taxi and was found in Mold. Lol!”

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has received several reactions and comments from netizens. It has also received over a hundred reshares.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

A few hours back, one of the persons who hired the taxi wrote, “Just saw this post. We were being picked up from my mother in laws on Annfield Park, just loaded our cases into the taxi and this gorgeous little dog came bounding past towards the main road. We tried to find where he had come from but no way of seeing, lights off on all surrounding houses. Taxi driver decided the safest option would be to take him with us! Ralph seemed really happy on his adventure, not phased at all…so glad he is safe and sound now.” “So pleased, obviously needed a day out lol,” posted a Facebook user. Another commented, “Awww that’s brilliant news that he is safe.” “Very glad to hear he’s safe - what an adventure!” shared a third.

