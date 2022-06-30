MLS club San Jose Earthquakes takes puppies to their soccer practice. Watch

In a wonderful initiative, Major League Soccer club San Jose Earthquakes took puppies to their practice. A video of the players meeting the puppies was posted on Instagram. The puppies weren’t just regular puppies but dogs training to become guide dogs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram account gdb_official, which stands for Guide Dogs for the Blind. It was founded in 1942 and is the largest guide dog school in North America, according to its Instagram bio. American soccer team San Jose Earthquakes took the puppies to their practice. “POV: Taking puppies to the professional soccer team practice,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the footballers walk onto the practice field to meet the puppies. They are seen carrying the puppies and hugging and cuddling with them.

“Shout out to the @sjearthquakes earthquakes for having us at their practice yesterday and to the players for loving on our pups! If you’re in the Bay Area, join us on Sunday at the game and stop by to see us to get some puppy love! In this short video, soccer players walk out onto the practice field to meet puppies who they greet with hugs and cuddles,” says the caption of the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

Since being posted 18 hours ago, the video has received more than 19,000 views. It has also received several comments.

“Can’t resist the cuteness,” commented an Instagram user along with a heart emoji. “So cute!!” wrote another. A third posted, “Lucky pups!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guide Dogs for the Blind provide their services to students from the US and Canada at no cost to them, according to their bio. They have more than 28,000 followers on Instagram.