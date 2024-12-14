Model claims she was barred from friends’ Christmas dinner for being ‘too attractive’

A 34-year-old model and former Miss Bumbum winner from São Paulo, Brazil, claims she was excluded from her friends’ Christmas dinner due to concerns about her looks. Marina Smith, the model, stated that her friends felt threatened by her appearance and feared her presence might attract the attention of their husbands and boyfriends, The Star reported. A model claimed exclusion from a Christmas dinner due to her looks.(Marina Smith/ Instagram)

Accusations of insecurity among friends

“I’ve been banned from Christmas dinner because the women think I’ll steal their men,” Smith told NeedToKnow. “They’re worried I might tempt their husbands and boyfriends.”

Smith, who gained fame after winning the Miss Bumbum title, denies ever making advances toward her friends’ partners. “I dress to feel good. The problem isn’t with me,” she stated, adding that her former friends’ insecurities were causing them to miss out on having the “best friend” they could have had.

Not an isolated incident

This isn’t the first time women have claimed their beauty led to social rejection. Sabrina Low, a 23-year-old social media influencer, shared a similar experience when she was removed from a friend’s bridal party.

“The bride explained that she was worried I might attract too much attention because of my slim frame,” Low told The New Post. “It wouldn’t look good for me to be beside her at the altar all the time.” She added that the groom revealed her exclusion was discussed in a WhatsApp group she wasn’t part of.

Shye Lee, a 29-year-old from Florida, also commented on the difficulties of being judged solely on looks. “People treat you much differently overall,” Lee said. “They don’t judge you for your actions; they judge you just from your appearance.”

For Smith, being excluded from her friends’ gatherings is particularly difficult, as she is single and feels left out of events attended by couples. “Being single already limits my outings and trips with friends because they go out with their partners now,” Smith said. “But now, being single and beautiful has become an insecurity for them.”

Despite frequently showcasing her figure in bold and stylish outfits, Smith insists her intention has never been to provoke or attract her friends’ partners. “The problem isn’t with me,” she reiterated.