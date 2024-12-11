OnlyFans star who cried after having sex with 100 men now wants to sleep with 1,000 more

OnlyFans model Lily Philips made headlines when she embarked on an outrageous stunt to sleep with 100 men in one day. The adult star who ended up having sex with 101 men, however, appeared deeply affected by the stunt and said that she would not recommend anyone else attempting it. In a video going viral on social media, Lily Philips broke down in tears while discussing her experience.(X/@RCAM_Media)

In a video going viral on social media, Philips broke down in tears while discussing her experience. The video was shot by documentary maker Joshua Pieters who followed Phillips as she attempted the act.

Surprisingly, she has now announced that she will take on a new challenge to sleep with 1,000 men in 24 hours.

“I dreamed it up with my assistant. I can’t wait... it’s very exciting. It will be a world record. A real challenge! Ideally, we’ll do it in a big warehouse with two doors. I’m hoping a couple of seconds each at most - and on their way!" she explained.

'Not for the weak'

The documentary, which was posted on YouTube, was filmed at a two-bedroom Airbnb in London. After the stunt, Philips was asked how the experience was for her. In the video, Philips said it was 'not for the weak' and that she 'would not recommend' it to anyone.

The documentary also showed the 'aftermath' of the stunt in a room filled with tissues and a rose on a bed.

When the filmmaker asked how she was feeling, Philips said, "I don't know if I'd recommend it. It's a different feeling, one in one out, it feels intense." She then begins crying and asks the film crew to give her a minute.

She revealed that she was upset because she hadn't given the men 'a good time' after being limited to just a couple of minutes per person. The whole encounter was filmed and every man was asked by her if there was anything they 'liked or disliked'.

"Surprisingly, downstairs isn't sore... it took a lot longer than I thought it would be. When it was 40 and I wasn't even half way yet... it's not for the weak girls, if I'm honest, it was hard," she said.

Social media concerns

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions from social media users who were concerned about the OnlyFans star's mental health. Others questioned her motivations behind undertaking such a stunt.

"This documentary is devastating to watch as a human," said one user while another said, "The ending just shows the reality of this. Her mental health is shattered. So sad to see horrible."

(Also read: Top OnlyFans model Sophie Rain claims she is a virgin. She earned ₹364 crore)