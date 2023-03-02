Home / Trending / Model walks at Paris Fashion Week while their outfit was on fire, video shocks people

trending
Published on Mar 02, 2023 02:49 PM IST

At Heliot Emil's Fall/Winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, a model walked down the runway in flames. This video has caught the attention of many.

Model walks runway while his clothes were on fire.(Instagram/@heliot_emil)
ByVrinda Jain

The unique displays at every fashion week catches the attention of many. This is also why many designers may go overboard in presenting their designs. Earlier, Bella Hadid's spray-on dress had created a buzz in the fashion town, but now taking it a notch up, a model took to the ramp with their outfit on fire. Yes, you read that right.

At Heliot Emil's Fall/Winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, a model walked down the runway in flames. The ensemble included a loose hooded jacket, flared pants with zipper accents, chunky shoes, and a small boxed bag. Parts of the outfit were on fire. The model's face was hidden. Heliot Emil shared a video of this ramp walk on their social media

According to the NY Post, staff members of the show were waiting with fire extinguishers on the sidelines.

Take a look at it below:

This clip was shared one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Freaking amazing." A second person added, "Finally, something mind-blowing." "Show was incredible!!!" wrote a third.

paris fashion week model shock + 1 more
paris fashion week model shock
