Models engage in a 'mud fight' during New York Fashion Week. Watch

Models at New York Fashion Week got down and dirty literally as they were seen showcasing the new collection by Elena Velez in a mud pit. Velez presented her show at a nondescript warehouse in Bushwick, USA, to stage her Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Elena Velez's models in a mud fight during New York Fashion Show. (Instagram/@dietsabya)

A video of this unusual fashion show was shared on Instagram by the handle @DietSabya. The clip shows a bunch of models in a mud pit. They all can be seen giving a theatrical performance by laying in the mud and holding each other down. Many spectators in the crowd look stunned at the scene that is unfolding in front of them. Several others also have their phones out to record what was happening. (Also Read: Ralph Lauren, a son of the Bronx, takes over Brooklyn in lavish return to New York Fashion Week)

In the caption of the post, @DietSabya wrote, "@elenavelez at NYFW was an apt commentary on the state of fashion world-at-large."

Watch the video of the models in the mud here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 7,000 times. The post has also garnered varied reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual joked, "Family fighting over who’s gonna pay the restaurant bill."

A second added, "Daily scenes at Sarojini."

A third commented, "What was the need for this?"

"What the hell is happening here?" expressed a fourth.

A fifth said, "Chandani Chowk during bridal season!"