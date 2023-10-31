Mohammed Shami replies to X user asking people to caption cricketer’s pic

Mohammed Shami is giving a stellar performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. After sitting on the bench for the initial four matches, he got the opportunity to play in the match between India and New Zealand due to Hardik Pandya's injury. Since then, the Indian pacer has been giving sensational performances, including two five-wicket hauls. His fans are over the moon and often take to social media to praise Shami. One X user showed his appreciation for the cricketer by sharing his picture and asking others to caption it. Mohammed Shami replied to the tweet, and his response went viral.

X user Umesh Kumar, whose profile says he is a MLA, took to the microblogging platform to share a picture of Mohammed Shami. A tagline is also seen written on the picture in Hindi. When translated into English, it reads, “Please give a good caption to this picture.”

The image shows the cricketer celebrating by jumping in the air after clinching a wicket. Shami reshared the picture along with a caption. “Sabar ka phal meetha [The fruit of patience is sweet],” he wrote. The cricketer wrapped his tweet with two smiling emoticons and one heart emoji.

Take a look at Mohammed Shami’s reply:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 6.6 lakh views. The tweet has also accumulated nearly 23,000 likes. It has received tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about Mohammed Shami’s reply?

“Superman Shami,” posted an X user. “You are a champion,” praised another. “Make it a habit bhai. We love you,” added a third. “My favourite bowler,” wrote a fourth.

