Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna enjoy river dip in Himachal, video wins internet

Celebrity videos usually go viral for airport sightings, fan chaos or high-drama moments. But this time, the internet seems to have slowed down for something far more calming. A video of Indian cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna swimming in a natural river in Himachal Pradesh has caught attention for all the right reasons. Away from the usual spotlight, the two appear completely relaxed, spending unhurried time in the outdoors.

The video quickly gained traction on social media. (X/@iNikhilsaini)

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What really struck people online was how different the atmosphere felt. There were no tight security cordons, no curious onlookers, just two cricketers enjoying a quiet break in a remote setting, almost blending into the natural surroundings.

The clip shows them stepping into clear river water flowing through a rocky stretch in the hills and taking a relaxed dip. They appear to be unwinding and enjoying the natural setting, away from any rush or attention.

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Siraj and Prasidh Krishna’s Himachal river video goes viral on X

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared on X by user @iNikhilsaini, who wrote, “Only in Himachal. No heavy security, no crowds surrounding cricketers, just enjoying nature in peace. DSP Siraj and Prasidh Krishna spending some quality time swimming in fresh natural river water that is actually clean and pollution free." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared on X by user @iNikhilsaini, who wrote, “Only in Himachal. No heavy security, no crowds surrounding cricketers, just enjoying nature in peace. DSP Siraj and Prasidh Krishna spending some quality time swimming in fresh natural river water that is actually clean and pollution free." {{/usCountry}}

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Soon after the clip surfaced online, it quickly gained traction on social media, with users flooding the comments section with reactions ranging from humour to appreciation, while some also debated the contrast between celebrity and everyday life.

Internet reacts with humour, praise and criticism

Some users found light humour in the situation. One person joked, “DSP to security mein duty deta hai , usko Kaunsi security ?” Another compared the scene to big-city celebrity life and wrote, “Meanwhile Mumbai celebs need 14 bodyguards just to buy coconut water.”

However, not all reactions were positive. A user also wrote sarcastically, “I would love to see you post the same with normal people taking bath in rivers. The rich and famous are purifying water. Shabash Beta”

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Despite the mixed responses, the video continued to draw attention online. Many users appreciated the rare glimpse of public figures simply enjoying nature without constant cameras or crowd pressure, calling it a rare break from the usual celebrity noise.