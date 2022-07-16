Mom fakes punishing her son in front of dog. Here's how the pooch reacted

The Internet is full of heartwarming videos that showcase dogs protecting their humans when they sense danger. Just like this video where the four-legged creature sensed danger and started trying to protect its pet dad. The video is such that it may make you say, "A dog is a man’s best friend?"

The video was shared on Instagram by Ashish Joshi. His Insta bio describes him as an architecture student fighting for dogs. "Someone is so possessive about daddy," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram with several hashtags, including #rescuedog and #thedodo. The video opens with a text insert that reads, "Aai was pretending to punish me in front of champ. He didn't liked it & he started barking on aai." The video then shows the pooch protecting its human by pulling him towards itself, picking his pet dad up by his nose and ears, and covering his face.

Watch the cute video below:

The video was shared on Instagram a week ago. It has since gained 1.2 lakh views and more than 17,400 likes. The clip has also received varied comments from people.

"Champ," commented an individual. "Awwww so sweet!" shared another. "So precious," expressed a third with a heart emoticon. "It’s such a heart warming video. Loads of love to him," posted a fourth. "This is so wholesome," wrote a fifth Instagram user.