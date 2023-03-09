Mom gives her twins two different fruits to see if they’ll share. Watch to know what happens next

Sharing is one of the most important lessons children learn early in life. This life value not only helps them make friends but also teaches them to be empathetic with others. And the best way to reinforce the concept of sharing in kids is through fun activities and games. This is exactly what this doting mom did. She gave her twins two different fruits to eat to see whether they’ll share or not.

The video was shared on the Instagram page, The Munir Twins. “Twin challenge - Apple vs strawberries,” read the caption shared alongside the video. The video opens with the mom giving her twins, Cody and Michaela, two different fruits to eat. It then progresses to show Cody sharing fruits from his plate with Michaela and vice-versa. Towards the end, Cody thanks his sister for sharing strawberries with him, and they both relish the fruits.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on February 16, the video has raked up more than 20.1 million views and over two million likes. Many also expressed their thoughts in the post’s comments section.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

“So beautiful to watch… kids exist in their own unproblematic world,” posted an individual. Another added, “The way he rest his head on her shoulder got me.” A third expressed, “This is so so adorable…. God bless them.” “This has my heart and can make anyone’s day,” shared a fourth.

