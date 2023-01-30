Mom joins son to recreate hook steps from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan has created a massive buzz at the box office. And, the songs from the film have turned into hits too. One such track is Jhoome Jo Pathaan which is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The track has already inspired many to recreate the dance sequence by the actors. One such video was recently shared on Instagram and it shows a mom joining her song to give an amazing performance while dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Actor Ricky Patel posted the video on his profile that shows him dancing with his mom Minku Singh. “Mom k sath reel after so long,” he posted while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip to see their energetic performance:

The video was posted earlier this month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than two million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Fabulous, both of you,” commented another. “Amazing,” expressed a third. What are your thoughts on the performance?