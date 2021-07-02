Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mom screams with joy on seeing her deployed army son after two years. Watch wholesome video

The video of the son surprising his mom prompted people to share love-filled comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Army son hugs mom in a wholesome video.(Screengrab)

There are some videos on the Internet which, whenever you watch them, make your day a little brighter. They leave you with happiness in your heart and a smile on your face. Just like this clip showcasing a reunion between a mom and her army son after two years.

Though it’s not clear when or where the video was captured, but it has now wowed people after being posted on the Twitter handle called GoodNewsCorrespondent.

“LOUD SCREAM OF JOY ALERT! Ethan Houston hadn't seen his mom in almost 2 years as he was stationed in Germany, so he decided to surprise her while she was grocery shopping,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the video to witness the mom’s wholesome reaction:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 33,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Best reaction ever,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful,” expressed another. “Love this! Love the extra special touch with the flowers,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the sweet video?

