Mom who compared daughter’s 35k Gucci belt with school belt wears it with sari, people love her pic

The image of the mom wearing the Gucci belt from the viral video has won people over.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Mom who compared 35,000 Gucci belt with school belt.(Instagram/@yourregularmom)

If you’ve been using social media for the past few days, there is a possibility that you may have seen the video of a mom comparing her daughter’s 35,000 Gucci belt with a school belt. In case you haven’t, allow us to elaborate. Instagram user Chabi Gupta shared the video that showcases her mom’s reaction when she told her about her recent purchase. Her mom compared it to the uniform belt worn by students of Delhi Public School in Ranchi. Now, there is another post related to the belt and it has won people over. It is a picture of the mom from the video sporting the same belt with saree.

“1 Way To Style Your GUCCI belt with Indian Saree ft. Desi Mom,” reads the caption shared along with the image.

The picture shows the mom standing in what appears to be a field. She is seen wearing a pink saree complete with the belt around her waist.

Check out the post:

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has gathered nearly 30,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“She is so pretty. But it does look like DPS belt,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mom rocks… 35k ki laaj rakhdi behen,” shared another. “Haha, that belt,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

