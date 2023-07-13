Mom-daughter's fiery dance to Lat Lag Gayee is too good to miss. Watch

The film Race 2 was released in 2012, and many songs from it became an instant hit with the audience. One of the songs from Race 2 that many people still enjoy listening to this day is Lat Lag Gayee by Shalmali Kholgade and Benny Dayal. The song, which is picturised on Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, has seen many renditions. Not only that, but many people have also shared several choreographies of this song. Now, another dance performance by a mother-daughter duo on Lat Lag Gayee has won the hearts of many.

Mom and daughter dancing to the song Lat Lag Gayee. (Instagram/@mom_daughter_dance_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by Instagram handle @mom_daughter_dance_, you can see the power-packed performance by a mom and her daughter. In the video, they both seem to be standing in their home's living room. As soon as the song plays, they both begin to dance to it. Their steps match well with the beat of the song.

Take a look at this incredible mom-daughter dance here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 26,000 times. The clip has also received over 2,000 likes. Many have even left comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Wow, lovely and outstanding." A second shared, "The mom's dance is too good." A third added, "I am speechless." A fourth commented, "Aunty's energy," and added a fire emoji in front of it. Many even reacted to the clip by sharing heart emojis in the comments section. What do you think about this dance performance?