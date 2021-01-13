IND USA
Mom’s ecstatic reaction to son passing bar exam is beyond wholesome. Watch

The video shows American television personality April Daniels' reaction to her son passing the examination.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:31 PM IST
The image shows April Daniels and her son Omarr Rambert.(Instagram/@weirdovision)

A video of a mother’s wholesome reaction to her son passing an examination has now left people grinning ear to ear. The clip features American television personality April Daniels and her son Omarr Rambert.

Shared on Instagram profile of Rambert and later re-posted by Daniels, the video is a delight to watch. “Omarr K. Rambert, Esq. The mission is accomplished, the bag is secured, and this chapter is finished. Shoutout to the big guy upstairs for always holding it down! Officially passed the CA bar exam!” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look:

Since being shared the video has gone all kinds of viral – so much so that it has been shared by many on Twitter. People shared similar comments on the posts. While some wrote congratulations, others couldn’t stop gushing over the wholesomeness of the affair.

“Truly proud of you,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love this so much,” expressed another. “Awwwwwwe sis my heart!!!! Congratulations!!! This is awesome!” said a third.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

What do you think of the video?

