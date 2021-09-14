Moms' video about getting toddler interested in learning activities wins praise

Parents are constantly looking for ways to get their toddlers interested in learning activities. It’s not always easy getting a little kid’s attention and ensuring they remain focused during the activity. That’s why a video shared by two moms showing a technique that works for their daughter is receiving much praise from netizens.

The video was posted on an Instagram page called ‘dna_williams’. The video shows little Wyatt’s mothers sitting in front of each other. While one holds up cards and pronounces different words, the other one says the word out loud. Wyatt can be seen playing with her toys at first but slowly finds herself interested in the activity.

“How we get Wyatt involved in learning exercises,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Posted on September 8, the video has collected several likes and has also been shared across different pages on Instagram. Several people posted comments about the share as well.

“I love this! Great idea!” posted an individual. “That's a great idea! I'll be trying this with my kiddo soon. Thank you for the idea!” wrote another. “Wow this is an amazing idea… definitely using this for the future,” shared a third.

