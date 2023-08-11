Mom-son duo wins hearts with their dance to Mallipoo. Watch

A video of a mother-son duo has grabbed the attention of many netizens for their dance to the song Mallipoo. This song is from the 2022 film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and was sung by Madhushree and composed by AR Rahman.

Snapshot of the duo grooving to the song Mallipoo.(Instagram/@Ajith Kumar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dance video was shared on Instagram by Ajith Kumar. It shows the mother-son duo standing on a terrace. As a part of the song Mallipoo plays, they both can be seen sweetly dancing its rhythm. Both of them have a bright smile on their faces as they groove. (Also Read: Flashmob dance to What Jhumka at Times Square goes viral. Watch)

Watch the dance video of the mother-son duo dancing to Mallipoo here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared last year in October. Since being posted, it has been liked more than one lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. Many people have also shared comments on the video. Several loved their performance.

Here's what people are saying about this clip:

An individual wrote, "Mom and son, very nice dance!" A second added, "You both are so cute, amazing dance." A third shared, "Oh my God! Your mom looks like your sister. Your dance expressions are killing me, so good." "Bro, you are just amazing, keep rocking," expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, "Cute dance." Many others have reacted using heart emojis. What are your thoughts on this dance video?