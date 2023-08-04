Monkey causes chaos at Kuala Lumpur Airport. Watch

When travelling in Malaysia, watching monkeys jump around can be a common sight. While, you may spot them in various touristy places, you would never imagine a monkey going wild at Kuala Lumpur Airport Terminal 1.

Monkey at Kuala Lumpur airport.(Facebook/@MalaysiaAirports)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video shared by the Facebook page of Malaysia Airports, you can see a monkey prancing around in the airport. In the post they shared, they wrote, "Poor buddy! Must be feeling completely overwhelmed! Hang in there! We are getting the abang specialists from Jabatan Perhilitan to rescue you! To all passengers at KLIA T1, our airport team is on ground to monitor the situation. Please stay calm and do not worry. Help is on the way for our little lost friend."

Watch the video of the monkey at the airport here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on July 29. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 100 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out what people had to say about this video of the monkey at the airport below:

An individual wrote, "Oh no! Poor guy!!! Hope he gets rescued soon!" A second commented, "What in the world? Hope all will end well." A third shared, "The forest entered the airport!" A fourth added, "He was just catching the next flight."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON