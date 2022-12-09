Home / Trending / Airport security spots dog in X-ray machine, netizens are angry

Airport security spots dog in X-ray machine, netizens are angry

Published on Dec 09, 2022 11:16 AM IST

As per the Transportation Security Administration, a dog was spotted in an X-ray machine at the airport. The passenger had

Airport security spots dog in X-ray machine.(Twitter/@TSA_GreatLakes)
ByVrinda Jain

After a dog went through a security X-ray at Wisconsin's Dane County Regional Airport, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States advised passengers travelling with pets to adhere to the protocol. According to tweet, the dog was kept in a backpack.

In the tweet that TSA shared, they wrote, "A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. "

In another tweet, they informed people that there are proper measures through which one can board their pets. They wrote, "Here's the proper way to travel with your pet. Note: This is a

@TSA PreCheck passenger traveling with a cat. If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening options may be available."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since this tweet was shared, it has been liked hundreds of times and has had several reactions as well. Many people were not happy with the pet's owner.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "I don't get how they think they could get away with this without proper screening?" A second person added, "That is inhumane to carry a pet in a sealed backpack, which of course, is not airline approved for carrying a pet. Most likely, they were trying to get past not having to pay the carry-on pet fee. Sick." A third person wrote, "Dog was "accidentally "sent through. How do you accidentally allow this to happen to your fur baby?"

airport dog. scanner
