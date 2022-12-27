Monkey climbs on groom in the middle of wedding photoshoot. Watch viral clip

Wedding pictures are one of the essential parts of the event. This is also why many people book expensive photographers and like to shoot at stunning locations. While the pictures turn out beautiful, there are many moments in the middle of a photoshoot that one will remember for a long time. Recently, a couple's wedding photoshoot went viral because a monkey crashed it. Yes, you read that right.

In the video, a curious monkey carrying a newborn decides to crash the photo shoot as the groom is seen spinning his wife for a romantic video. The bride becomes a little frightened to see the monkey and turns away. Following that, the monkey and its young one crawl onto the groom's hand and settle into his lap.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared by Instagram page she_saidyes a few days back. Since then it has been liked by more than four lakh people. Many have also reacted to the video.

Here are some of the reactions:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Best wedding present/blessing ever!! Now honor them and feed her!!" A second person added, "She just wanted to say hi with her baby. " "That woman appears to have made a very good choice of man. Calm, patient, and kind. And she’s adorable!" said a third.