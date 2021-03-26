Home / Trending / Monkey escapes tiger attack by tricking the big cat. Watch incredible clip
Monkey escapes tiger attack by tricking the big cat. Watch incredible clip

“Don't push your weaknesses, always know & play with your strengths," reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:27 PM IST
The image shows the tiger getting ready to attack the monkey.(Screengrab)

The Internet is filled with videos which showcase interactions between animals of different species. This video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Praveen Angusamy is one such example. Involving a tiger and a monkey, the clip has now left people amazed and amused.

“Don't push your weaknesses, always know & play with your strengths," Angusamy wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show both the animals perched atop a tree. The big cat is seen calmly getting ready to attack its prey. It is, however, what the monkey does next to escape the situation which has wowed people.

Though it’s unknown where or when it was recorded, the video has now captured people’s attention. Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 11,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most took a hilarious route while replying.

What do you think of the video?

