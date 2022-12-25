Monkey with baby on her back crashes wedding photoshoot, gets clicked with couple. Watch

A video of a monkey with her baby on her back crashing a wedding photoshoot is doing the rounds on social media platforms, and netizens are in awe about how calmly the duo handled the primate. The now-viral video opens with the man twirling his wife for a photoshoot. As the video progresses, one can see a monkey in the frame with her baby on her back. She even climbs on the man’s hand with her baby and gets some pictures clicked with the duo. Towards the end, the couple continues with their photoshoot, unhindered by the presence of the primate and her baby.

“‘Can’t believe our videographers got this on film, what a wild day!!’ We loveee this, and the baby on her back,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. A text overlay on the video reads, “POV: A monkey crashes your wedding.”

Watch the video below:

Since being shared three days ago, the video has raked up more than 1.8 million views, and the numbers are still going up. The share has also received several comments.

Here’s what people posted in the comments:

“She said ‘hey hey I wanna be held now too!’,” wrote an Instagram user. “She was trying to show you guys her baby. This made the video so much better! Congrats!” posted another. “She was clearly looking for a husband and she chose yours,” commented a third. “If that’s not good luck, I don’t know what is!” shared a fourth.

