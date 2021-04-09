Monkey with Neuralink implant plays pong with his mind, Elon Musk tweets. Watch

If you follow Elon Musk on Twitter, you may be aware that the posts shared by the tech billionaire often create a chatter. Just like his latest post, where he re-shared a tweet originally posted by Neuralink, a neuroscience startup by Musk.

“Monkey plays Pong with his mind,” Elon Musk wrote while re-sharing the post. “Monkey MindPong,” reads Neuralink’s caption and the share is complete with a YouTube video link showing the primate in action. The video also explains the process in detail.

“Pager, a nine year old Macaque, plays MindPong with his Neuralink,” reads the caption shared along with the video on YouTube.

Take a look at Elon Musk’s post and the YouTube video:

Since being posted, Musk’s tweet has gathered nearly one lakh likes – and counting. While replying to his own tweet, the SpaceX CEO shared, “A monkey is literally playing a video game telepathically using a brain chip!!”

Elon Musk, in a series of tweets, also shared more about the working of the Neuralink product.

People on both YouTube and Twitter reacted in a similar way.

“Absolutely incredible! Good job team!” wrote a YouTube user while reacting to the video. “This is absolutely astounding,” shared another. “I will look 10 years back and say I was here from the beginning. This is mind blowing,” expressed a third.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

What do you think of Elon Musk’s post and the video?