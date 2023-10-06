‘Moody’ baboon to ‘curious’ cheetah: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards pics

The whimsical and endearing moments of wild animals are always amusing to see. When captured and shared online, those photos spread smiles among people. The Instagram page of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards is a treasure trove of such amazing pictures. From a teen baboon being “moody” to a cheetah being “curious”, these photos are filled with humour.

The image shows a teen baboon after a disagreement with its parent. Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards received this pic as an entry from Andy Parkinson. (Instagram/@comedywildlifephoto (@andyparkinsonphoto))

“You can't quite tell with teenagers if they are in the sulks of the century, or just enjoying the silence,” shared with this caption, here is an image of a teen monkey with its parent.

Are these bears quarrelling or one of them is spilling the tea? What do you think is happening in this sweet pic?

Have you ever faced such a situation?

The dancing deer?!

What do you think this cheetah is looking at?

Who organises the photography award?

Comedy Wildlife is run by Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, according to the event’s official website. Originally started in East Africa, it is presently a globally renowned competition.

Who can apply?

This is a free competition open to anyone interested in wildlife photography. “Wildlife photography novices, amateurs and professionals,” anyone can take part in the competition. The event is about celebrating the “hilarity” of the natural world by “highlighting” what people need to protect.

About the competition in 2023:

This year, 41 entries were selected for the finals. They were picked from thousands of entries by photographers from all over the world.

