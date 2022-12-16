Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Moose runs past skiers in knee-deep snow. Video captures its amazing speed

Published on Dec 16, 2022 05:41 PM IST

The video showing a moose running past a group of skiers in knee-deep snow was posted on Twitter.

The image shows a moose running in knee-deep snow.(YouTube/@accrho bob)
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you regularly use social media, you may be aware of the amazing videos that despite being old never fail to capture people’s attention when they resurface. Just like this video a moose that is creating a buzz after being reshared on Twitter. The speed with which the animal runs in knee-deep snow has left people amazed. Chances are, the video will have the same effect on you too.

“Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the caption of the recent Twitter post. The video was originally posted back in 2011 on YouTube and the description of the video mentioned that it was captured in Gaspesia, Quebec.

The video on Twitter opens to show a few skiers standing in knee-deep snow. They are seen watching a moose standing a bit far from them. Within moments, the animal starts running towards them and passes them to vanish into the wilderness.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated over three million views. The tweet has further prompted people to post various comments.

“Moose are fast, and huge. It really is incredible how huge moose are. And nearly silent! I've been surprised by a moose several times and it's always a shock. Oh, and if you hit a moose with your car, it's likely your car will die rather than the moose,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow,” shared another. “Those folks were very lucky. I have encountered moose on snowshoes. They are fast and scary big,” expressed a third.

