Mother elephant lovingly breaks sugarcane to share with her baby: 'Unbreakable bond'

Elephants have long been admired for their intelligence and compassion. Now, an old video resurfaced on Instagram proves once again why they are considered such gentle giants. The clip, shared by the account Elephant Rescuers, captures a heart-warming interaction between a mother elephant and her calf. An old clip captured a mother elephant splitting sugarcane and offering it to her baby, sparking admiration online.(Instagram/elephantrescuers)

The video shows the mother munching on sugarcane while her baby stands nearby, seemingly eager to join in. Noticing this, the mother elephant carefully places the sugarcane on the ground and, with the skilful use of her trunk and leg, breaks it into two pieces. She then generously shares one part with her calf, ensuring the young elephant gets to enjoy the treat too.

Take a look here at the clip:

Lesson in love

The clip was posted with a caption that reads: "A mother elephant lovingly shares a piece of sugar cane with her baby, creating a tender moment of care and guidance. As the little one fumbles to nibble the treat, she patiently shows the way, turning a simple snack into a lesson in love and a beautiful reminder of their unbreakable bond."

This simple act of sharing has been described by many viewers as a reflection of the profound emotional intelligence and nurturing instinct elephants are known for.

Online reactions

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over two lakh views and several comments from viewers. One user wrote, "They’re just as intelligent as us both emotionally and socially." Another commented, "Notice how skilfully Mama handled the sugarcane with her trunk."

Others were equally touched, with one remarking, "That’s why they are favourite creatures," while another simply said, "This is so sweet." A playful comment read, "Lol she should have told him it was spicy and he wouldn’t like it."