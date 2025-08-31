‘So heartwarming’: Elephants playfully splash in muddy puddle during rainfall. Watch

Elephants are often described as gentle giants, admired for their intelligence and close social bonds, and their playful side is just as captivating. A recent video shared on Instagram by the page Elephant Nature Park beautifully captured this lighter mood. It features two elephants joyfully splashing in a muddy puddle, as gentle rainfall and rolling green hills create a stunning backdrop. A clip captured elephants enjoying monsoon puddle.(Instagram/elephantnaturepark)

A heart-warming moment

The short clip shows the elephants thoroughly enjoying themselves, flapping their ears and splashing mud with cheerful energy.

Take a look here at the clip:

The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “The exuberant playfulness of our butterfly girl, Thong Ae. She always makes the most of the rain, delighting in splashing about in puddles with her friend and embracing the rainy season with pure joy.”

This heart-warming post has already gained more than 31k views and continues to spread smiles among viewers.

Internet reacts with joy

The video drew a wave of affectionate responses from people who could not resist expressing their delight. One user wrote, “God created elephants to bring smile on human faces.” Another commented, “I remember how much fun it was to splash in the puddles! So fun.”

Many viewers felt nostalgic, with one remarking, “Playing in the rain can be so much fun.” Another added, “Nothing like playing in a mud puddle!! So much fun!!”

Some users even wished they could join the elephants. “Can I join you two?” asked one user, while another said, “This video made my day… so heartwarming to see.”

As the video spreads online, it reminds us of the charm of elephants, showing how their joy is contagious and a delight to watch.