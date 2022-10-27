Home / Trending / Mother shares child's poetry on Twitter, his words wins the heart of netizens

Mother shares child's poetry on Twitter, his words wins the heart of netizens

Published on Oct 27, 2022 09:25 AM IST

In a post shared by a Twitter user, you can see poem's written by a child. Take a look at them inside.

Fourth grader's poems(Twitter/@grubreport)
Fourth grader's poems(Twitter/@grubreport)
By Vrinda Jain

When the lockdown first happened, suddenly, being inside our homes felt like a task. All of us started new things and hobbies to keep ourselves busy, whether it was to paint something or start a business. Just like us, small kids, too, got to explore their interests. And one kid's mother recently shared his poetry from two years ago amid the lockdown. In the Tweet shared by @grubreport, she shared three different poetries and wrote, "4th grader wrote this during distance learning two years ago."

In one of the poems, the child had written that he had an idea for a poem, but he forgot what he was writing. Since now he has forgotten about it, he believes that his idea is somewhere roaming around the house. In the second poem, the child wrote, "You are beautiful like a rose on a stem with thorns.- Because sometimes you get angry."

Take a look at the poems by the fourth grader here:

This Tweet was shared just a few days back, and since then, it has been liked more than one lakh times. The picture also has several comments. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Love these! Hope you're planning to hang onto those for when he's all grown up. To be able to see into his own 4th-grade self would be awesome." A second person said, "This is actually a lovely bit of poetry." "This is so good! I want to print it out and hang it in my office! Would he be okay with that?" added a third. A fourth user wrote, "You need to copyright these or publish them in a book now. They're exceptional. He captured what many adults found difficult to describe. And in his becoming writing style. Oh my!"

Story Saved
×
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
