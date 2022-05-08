Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mother’s Day 2022: Heartwarming posts to beautiful pictures: Here’s what people are tweeting
trending

Mother’s Day 2022: Heartwarming posts to beautiful pictures: Here’s what people are tweeting

Mother’s Day 2022: The celebrations are here this Sunday and Twitter has habitually been filled with different kinds of posts and photos related to this occasion
 Mother's Day 2022: Twitter is filled with heartfelt and funny posts.(Pixabay)
Published on May 08, 2022 10:09 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Mother's Day 2022: Be it supporting us when times get tough or finding that thing kept right before our eyes that we previously missed or scolding us to show us the right path, moms are one of the most important people in our lives. Hence, social media is abuzz today, on the special occasion of Mother’s Day, with various posts that reiterate how they play a pivotal role in our lives. Taking to various platforms, especially Twitter, people are sharing their wishes for their mothers and also expressing how much they love her. Furthermore, some are doing so in form of witty tweets.

At the moments, the hashtags #MothersDay and #Motherhood are also trending on Twitter and people are posting different tweets using it. We have collected some of such posts that people are now sharing for you to enjoy.

RELATED STORIES

How are you wishing your mom on Mother’s Day 2022?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mother's day viral twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP