Delhi CEO gives 10,000, 3-day break to employees to take parents on vacation to celebrate Mother’s Day

In a corporate world often defined by bottom lines and burnout, a CEO of a Delhi-based firm is winning hearts with a viral "parental perk." Taking the time to reflect on the silent sacrifices parents make, Grover announced a heartwarming initiative: a ₹10,000 reimbursement for employees to take their parents on a three-day vacation. To ensure the gesture remains stress-free, he clarified that the getaway consists of extra paid leave. The move has sparked a massive conversation online about gratitude and the "human" side of leadership.

Founder and CEO Rajat Grover of a Delhi firm announced a paid vacation for Mother’s Day. (nstagram/@rajat_grover30)

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“We keep saying ‘one day’ to the people who spent their whole lives saying ‘yes’ to us,” entrepreneur Rajat Grover wrote on Instagram. He explained, “Our parents gave us their time, dreams, energy, and years… without ever asking for anything back. Maybe it’s time we asked them one question: ‘What’s something you always wanted to do?’ And then quietly make it happen.”

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In a video, he shared a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices parents make. Then he dropped a major "Boss of the Year" move. He announced that employees would get a ₹10,000 reimbursement to take their parents on a three-day getaway - and yes, the leaves are fully paid and won't touch their regular PTO balance.

What did he say?

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{{^usCountry}} “Before I built this company, somebody woke up at 5 in the morning. Made my food. Kept the house running. So that I could spend every single minute building my dreams. We don’t know how much time we have with them. Tomorrow is not promised. So if there is a place they always wanted to go, a moment they always wanted to have, this is the time. Take them. Go now. Don’t wait,” said Grover in an emotional address to his team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Before I built this company, somebody woke up at 5 in the morning. Made my food. Kept the house running. So that I could spend every single minute building my dreams. We don’t know how much time we have with them. Tomorrow is not promised. So if there is a place they always wanted to go, a moment they always wanted to have, this is the time. Take them. Go now. Don’t wait,” said Grover in an emotional address to his team. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “They founded our confidence. Our values. Our strength. They built us, long before we built anything,” he continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They founded our confidence. Our values. Our strength. They built us, long before we built anything,” he continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “If only the entire world started thinking like this.” Another added, “Like always, hero initiative.”

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A third posted, “It’s rare to find people with this mindset in today’s corporate world. Really good to see such initiatives.” A fourth commented, “True words from a gem of a person.”

Why the initiative?

The founder and CEO of Delhi-based PR firm Elite Marque shared, “The initiative is not about a bonus. It is not about visibility. It is about one question that most of us are too busy, or too guilty, to ask our parents: ‘What is the one thing you always wanted to do, that we never made time for?’.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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