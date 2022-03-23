Mother’s reaction to seeing her son evacuated from Ukraine will melt your heart

For Indian students stuck in Ukraine when the war broke out with Russia, it was not only a harrowing time for them but for their family and loved ones back home too. Videos of Indian students coming back and meeting their parents are really emotional to watch. In one such video posted on Instagram, a mother’s reaction on seeing her son will melt your heart. As soon as she sees her son, she hugs him tight and has tears in her eyes.

The video of the poignant moment was posted on Instagram by Punit Purohit on March 4. The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times so far. It was shot at the Jodhpur airport. Talking to Hindustan Times, Punit said that his cousin Dev Purohit came from Ukraine on an evacuation flight on March 2. He also shared the hardships that his cousin had to face to return home.

Dev Purohit was in the second year of medical school in the Ukrainian city Lviv. He along with his 17 colleagues walked 35 km to the Polish border in the hope of getting evacuated. However, the temperature fell drastically and they had to spend three nights in the cold. They soon ran out of food and also had only one litre of water, he told his cousin. Punit said that his cousin was constantly in touch with him and his other family members and they heard the sounds of sirens every 15 minutes. Finally on the fourth day, they were evacuated from Lviv and reached New Delhi and then to his home in Jodhpur.

“It was a really difficult time for our family as we were so worried about his safety. I went to pick him up at the Jodhpur airport along with his mother and it was then I captured the video of the reunion between them and it was really emotional,” Punit said.

Watch the video below:

“Goosebumps on seeing this video,” commented an Instagram user along with heart emojis. “Mother’s pure love,” said another. “Tears in my eyes,” posted a third.

What do you think about this emotional reunion between a mother and son?